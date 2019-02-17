Russian woman dies after falling from Penang condo

GEORGE TOWN: A Russian woman was found dead after falling from the 25th floor of a condominium in Persiaran Tanjung Bungah, here, this morning.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said in the 6.30am incident, the victim, identified as Katya, 36, was found dead on the ninth floor of the condominium.

“The victim, who stayed in Gurney Drive, had gone to the condominium at 5am to meet a friend, who also studies in a local university. The victim is said to have told her friend that she was under stress due to marital problems.

“The friend offered to send the victim home, but she refused. The friend then went to take a bath and when she came out, the victim was no longer around,“ he said today.

Che Zaimani said the friend went out to look for the victim and found her sprawled on the ninth floor of the condominium.

“The friend called the police. Medical officers who arrived at the scene confirmed that she was dead. Police are still trying to locate her relatives and 60-year-old husband,“ he said, adding that the body was sent to Penang Hospital and the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama