PETALING JAYA: The Bukit Naga Health Clinic in Shah Alam has received a timely boost as several rusty chairs in its compound have been given a new coat of paint after theSun highlighted a complaint from a patient last week.

The rusty chairs were not only an eyesore, but also posed a health risk to patients who came in for treatment from surrounding areas such as Kota Kemuning, Bandar Putera and Bukit Rimau.

The metal chairs were in a very bad condition as they were exposed to the sun and rain. The desanitisation process by clinic authorities as part of the Covid-19 protocol also compounded the problem.

After hearing about the issue from theSun, the Selangor state Health Department acted quickly to rectify the problem.

“We immediately got several staff from the Primer Unit to organise a “gotong-royong” at the hospital last Saturday, which included painting the rusty chairs. We are also planning to add several more chairs,” a member of the Selangor state Health Department said.

He said staff at the clinic have their hands full tending to Covid-19 patients as the area is in a red zone. “Their focus is on conducting Covid-19 swab tests. Nonetheless, we are grateful to be notified and hopefully now there won’t be any more issues.”