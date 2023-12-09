Rusty hand grenade discovered at waste disposal site

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A rusty old hand grenade was found by a worker at a solid waste management site in Ampang Jajar here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said police received information regarding the discovery of the object at 1.30 pm.

He said in a statement today that the bomb disposal unit of the Penang Contingent Police headquarters later destroyed the bomb in the area.

Tan said police are continuing their investigations into the discovery of the hand grenade. - Bernama