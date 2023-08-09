RXZ members 5.0 programme participant killed in accident on LPT2

CHUKAI: A participant in the RXZ Members 5.0 programme was killed in an accident at Kilometre 255.8 of the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), after the Jabor Toll Plaza, at about 11.51 am today.

The victim, Muhammad Luqman Misnan, 30, from Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the accident occurred when the victim was travelling to join the members’ programme at Gong Badak, in Kuala Nerus when he lost control of his machine and rammed into two RXZ motorcyclists who had stopped by the road shoulder.

He said the victim was dragged 37.4 metres away from the scene and died.

“The two RXZ motorcyclists who were hit by the victim were from Felda Kemasul, Pahang and Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

“The RXZ motorcyclist from Pahang broke his left hand and right leg whereas the other rider broke his left hand. Both riders were sent to the emergency department of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (Kuantan),“ Hanyan said when contacted today.

He added that the body of Muhammad Luqman had been sent to the Forensics Unit of the Kemaman Hospital. -Bernama