RYTHM Foundation-ASA Foundation collaboration project wins Gold at ISDA Award 2021

PETALING JAYA: A sports-based social intervention programme jointly launched by RYTHM Foundation and ASA Foundation was announced as the Gold winner at the recent 2021 Indonesian SDGs Award (ISDA).

The award is part of an ongoing annual collaboration between The Corporate Forum for CSR Development (CFCD) and the Indonesian Ministry of National Development and Planning to support Indonesia’s alignment towards the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The award-winning project was launched in 2019 when RYTHM Foundation, the social impact arm of the QI Group with a mission to “Raise Yourself to Help Mankind”, embarked on a three-year commitment to support the ASA Foundation’s endeavours to uplift the nation’s youth using the power of sports.

As an education and empowerment-focused NGO, the ASA foundation strives to help vulnerable youth by conducting sustainable social impact programmes in schools and through community-based projects.

The award-winning program is designed to focus on UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by improving the quality of education for vulnerable youth and adults in Indonesia.

The project, backed by RYTHM, kicked off with a three-day Training-of-Trainer (ToT) workshop in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, for 36 local teachers to develop their capacity to deliver an effective sports-based development and empowerment programme to vulnerable youth.

The teachers were then placed in junior high schools across Tangerang to implement their learnings, with the aim of transforming the lives of over 9,500 high school students over the programme duration by equipping them with life skills, inculcating healthy behaviours, and instilling a positive attitude and good values to prepare them to enter society as responsible adults.

Throughout the programme duration, ASA Foundation also conducted weekly mentorship and evaluation sessions with the teachers to monitor progress and teaching outcomes.

The three-year programme, among others, aims to transmit values associated with sports to promote positive attitude changes, promote physical activity and healthy behaviours through sports for youth and young adults and to promote gender equality.

It also targets to help the participants feel empowered and develop self-confidence as well as provide a safe space for meeting, dialogue, and exchange in order to promote cohesion and social inclusion.

Head of RYTHM Foundation, Santhi Periasamy expressed her conviction in the programme as she shared: “This award is a timely and well-deserved recognition for the ASA Foundation as this project is a high impact initiative that has been specially curated to upskill and prepare vulnerable youth to pave a progressive and successful path for themselves. I must say that it is a very holistic programme which takes into consideration the physical, social and spiritual elements needed to mould the young into dynamic human capital.”

In addition to this award-winning program, the partnership with ASA Foundation has allowed RYTHM Foundation to successfully deliver knowledge and awareness of Covid-19 and Health & Sanitation measures to nearly 10,000 students in Indonesia. Throughout the programme, ASA Foundation also conducted weekly mentorship and evaluation sessions to monitor the progress and teaching outcomes. This included theoretical and practical assessments, surveys and interviews with 10% of the student beneficiaries to gather their feedback and measure their knowledge of the programme.

Lee Anthony Hawkins, Founder & Technical Advisor of ASA Foundation, said: “Although we have long been working in social projects in Indonesia, this is the first award we received from ISDA. The award marks an important milestone for us.

“Still, the most pertinent thing is that the collaboration between ASA Foundation and RYTHM Foundation will result in increased quality of life for the people in West Java and Banten, those being the target areas of our projects. We hope this award can be a trigger for ASA & RYTHM Foundations to strengthen future collaboration efforts for the development of youth in Indonesia.”

According to the Chairman of CFCD, Thendri Supriatno, ISDA signals the head start of the government’s efforts to educate and raise awareness among corporations with ample resources to develop equally and sustainably among people, the economy, and the environment.

“Offering fair evaluation through an awards competition like ISDA will encourage local and international organisations to improve on their environmental conversation and social intervention efforts in Indonesia. I hope that more companies will join ISDA to present their best social responsibility projects that will benefit multiple stakeholders and the overall local community,“ Thenri said.

Previously, RYTHM Foundation has partnered with ASA Foundation to deliver a successful inclusive women empowerment education development project in Subang, West Java, Indonesia.