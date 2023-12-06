RYTHM Foundation-UKM convention to address needs of Orang Asli

KUALA LUMPUR: RYTHM Foundation, the social impact initiative of the QI Group, is collaborating with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) to co-host an upcoming convention that seeks to address the changing needs and challenges of the marginalised indigenous communities in Malaysia.

In a joint statement today, it said the ‘Indigenous Communities in Malaysia: Reframing the National Sustainability Initiative’ convention on June 21 and 22 will bring together numerous stakeholders and advocates committed to advancing the welfare and sustainability of these groups including the Orang Asli.

“The conference will shed light on the pressing issues and challenges the Orang Asli face, including their economic well-being, education, healthcare, and statelessness.

“The convention will include keynote speeches, a forum, roundtable discussions, project presentations, and a visual and art exhibition, offering participants an engaging and informative experience,” it said.

Participating experts and academicians will also address essential matters through a list of recommended resolutions on the convention’s final day, the resolutions will be shared with the federal government, relevant state governments and departments in due course.

Head of RYTHM Santhi Periasamy said the foundation is proud to collaborate with UKM to host the convention as the foundation believes it is essential to bring together stakeholders from all sectors to discuss the challenges facing the Orang Asli and develop concrete solutions.

“RYTHM has vital experience working on projects to uplift indigenous communities at home and abroad through our Community Adaption Programme (CAP).

“Our conviction is that we must amplify the voices of the indigenous communities in national initiatives so that their perspectives are included in the very policies and systems concerning them. This inaugural convention ensures their voices are represented,” she said.

UKM Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Dean Prof Dr Kadaruddin Aiyub said the convention will be a valuable opportunity to share knowledge and experiences and to develop new and innovative ways to support the Orang Asli.

“We believe it is crucial to raise deeper awareness of the challenges facing the Orang Asli. We can work towards a better future for these communities by sharing knowledge, insights, and recommended resolutions,” he said.

The convention will be held at UKM’s Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities with the involvement of Yayasan Sime Darby, Quest International University, Institut Pendidikan Guru Kampus Ilmu Khas, The Malaysian Orang Asli Graduates Association, Universiti Teknologi Mara and International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Pagoh.

The statement said RYTHM has launched the CAP in three villages in Kiulu, Sabah in 2021 focusing on academic support for preschool and primary school children, youth development and women’s empowerment.

In 2022, the programme was introduced in a village in Kuala Tahan, Pahang to educate the children of the Bateq tribe through ‘Sekulah Bateq’ initiative to teach them essential reading, writing, and arithmetic.

This March, 29 children from the village were enrolled at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merting – the first Bateq children from the community to join a mainstream national school. -Bernama