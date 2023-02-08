S’gor CPO: Financial difficulties behind break-in at exhibit store

SHAH ALAM: Financial difficulty is believed to have been the motive that prompted a police sergeant to break into an exhibit store at the Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) and steal 404 packages containing 724 grammes (g) of heroin and syabu on July 28.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said the investigation found that the 44-year-old suspect confessed to committing the act alone as he was desperate financially.

He said the police officer attached to the Sepang IPD Commercial Investigation Division has been remanded for seven days from yesterday, adding that he had also been suspended from duty after testing positive for syabu on July 14.

“We also believe that he has used one or two packages of the drugs for personal use, and there is a possibility that he attempted to sell them. However, we are investigating if the suspect has sold the drugs,” he told a press conference here today.

Hussein said police managed to recover 276 envelopes containing 486 g of the drugs, which were kept in garbage bags and hidden in bushes near the suspect’s home in a housing complex near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said police confiscated the wire cutter used in the incident and were still searching for the remaining missing evidence.

Hussein said the materials were placed at the store’s administration office to be disposed of, involving cases from 2014 to 2020.

Therefore, he said the break-in had no impact on any ongoing court cases. He also said the suspect was not successful in breaking into the main exhibit store, which is equipped with high-security features.

“Investigation papers are being completed under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Yesterday, Hussein said a police sergeant has been arrested to assist in the investigation into a break-in at the exhibit store of the Sepang IPD last month. -Bernama