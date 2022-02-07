S’gor-federal govt cooperation needed to identify cause of floods

KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government has been asked to conduct a joint study with the federal government to ascertain the cause of the floods that hit Selangor at the end of last year, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Noh, who is also the Tanjong Karang member of Parliament, said the study would also help to determine whether the floods were caused by an overflow of river water or clogged drains.

“The local authorities must also look at the plans to develop Selangor and to discuss with the parties that gave the approval whether a development project is suitable to be implemented,” he told reporters, here, yesterday.

Earlier, Noh attended a ceremony to hand over rice cookers, gas stoves, and basic food necessities to 500 flood victims at Dewan Kampung Bestari Jaya, Kampung Bestari Jaya, here.

-Bernama