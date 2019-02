SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today urged all parties involved in the issue of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, to respect and abide by yesterday’s High Court ruling that dismissed the bid to stop the relocation of the house of worship.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said this was to ensure public order and uphold the rule of law.

“The state government is ready to work with all parties involved to comply with and implement the decision of the court and will take all necessary measures to guarantee the peacefulness of Selangor Darul Ehsan,” he said in a statement.

He spoke in reference to the decision yesterday by Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Wong Kian Kheong who dismissed an application from 50 Hindu devotees of the temple for an interlocutory injunction to stop One City Development Sdn Bhd, the owner and developer of the temple site, from entering the premises for the purpose of demolition.

The issue over the relocation of the temple sparked riots on Nov 26 and 27 last year in the vicinity of the house of worship. One firefighter, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, was critically injured, several other people were injured, 23 vehicles were torched and a section of One City Mall was damaged in the riots.

Muhammad Adib, who was from the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, died at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17. — Bernama