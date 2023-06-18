S’gor govt absorbs 5,000 contract civil servants into permanent positions - MB

SHAH ALAM: A total of 5,000 of the 7,000 Selangor government contract civil servants have been absorbed into permanent positions so far, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the number showed the rate of absorption into permanent positions for contract civil servants in the state was high in line with the recommendations of the state Public Services Commission.

“Most of those absorbed are experienced individuals from various positions including administrative and diplomatic officers who are largely absorbed into permanent positions at the federal level,“ he said when met after opening the Selangor Mega Career Carnival 2023 here, today.

Amirudin also said the Public Service Department (JPA) has stopped the implementation of the circular of the Permanent Appointment for Contract Civil Servants Policy, adding permanent appointments via the circular is no longer a practice in most states.

“I think there is a misunderstanding about the circular...Other states did not cancel the circular nor did they implement it. That is the initial feedback, but allow me to get (more information) from JPA,“ he said.

On June 13, Amirudin said the Selangor government would review the decision to cancel the policy of appointing contract civil servants who have served for more than 15 years to permanent positions on Friday, adding the decision would then be announced by the state secretary.

Previously, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) in a statement expressed regret at the Selangor government’s decision regarding the cancellation of the policy describing the move as drastic and denying the contribution of government contract employees.

-BERNAMA