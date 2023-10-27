S'gor govt allocates RM10m to repair collapsed slope in Kajang

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has approved an allocation of RM10 million to immediately repair the collapsed slope in Taman Bukit Mewah, Kajang, which has affected 27 houses in the area.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim (pix) said the problem which had been affecting the area for some time had now become serious, and all residents there had evacuated their premises.

Izham said a team would visit the area on Sunday (Oct 29) to inspect the condition of the slope, adding that repair work would be done using the emergency method and not the normal tender process considering the serious state of the slope.

“An immediate allocation of RM10 million would be used to stabilise the slope,” he told the media here today.

“The process of getting residents to vacate their homes is being managed by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ), and residents are now renting homes elsewhere with the assistance of the MPKJ. The evacuation order was issued recently,“ he added. -Bernama