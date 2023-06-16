S’gor govt raps attempt to discredit effort to register private religious school

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today rapped and denied the allegations made by certain parties who attempted to discredit the effort to register private religious schools in the state.

State Islamic Religious, Consumers and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said the effort, which includes the formulation of Selangor Private Religious School (Tahfiz Institution) Registration Guidelines in 2019, involved 416 private religious schools and aimed at raising the quality and status of the educational institutions.

He said the state government was also disappointed with the malicious accusation that Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming was the alleged mastermind behind attempts to shut down private religious schools in Selangor.

Instead, he said the effort was taken following the decree of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who was concerned about the increasing unfortunate incidents involving private religious schools in the state, especially after a tragic fire at a tahfiz school in 2018, which claimed 23 lives and injured five students.

He said the effort taken by the state government was supported by the Selangor Tahfiz Al-Quran Institutions Association (PITAS) whose members comprised 478 private religious institutions.

“This effort is capable of raising the status of private religious schools and inadvertently benefit the students and parents in Selangor,” he said in a statement here today. - Bernama