S’gor helps the M40 with internet subsidy scheme

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has announced that online registration for SISM40, an internet subsidy scheme for the M40 in the state, will begin tomorrow.

The Skim Internet Selangor M40 by Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI Selangor) is in partnership with Telekom Malaysia (TM).

The middle 40 percent income group can enjoy a discount of RM10 - RM30 for 12 months through any of Unifi’s eight packages in the Family, Singles and Basic categories.

“In the past, many of the government’s initiatives were for the B40 (bottom 40 percent income group), but we realise the M40 are badly affected, too.

“Therefore the government has collaborated with TM to introduce SISM40 to help Selangor’s residents adapt to the new norm in the digital era,” said Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a statement today.

He said TM’s assistance was greatly appreciated and welcomed more collaboration with the private sector to help the rakyat.

For further information about SISM40 under Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0, visit www.sism40.com.my or call (03) 5030 4595/4596 from 9am - 5pm, Monday - Friday (except a public holiday). — Bernama