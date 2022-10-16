S’gor KPDNHEP orders wholesaler to explain handling charge on eggs

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affair Ministry has demanded an explanation for a wholesaler in Klang for imposing a 60 sen handling charge for every tray of eggs purchased by retailers.

Selangor KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Mohd Khairi Jamaludin said inspections carried out by his officers at the premises at 10.30 am today found that the 60 sen handling charge was imposed on every Grade A and B tray.

Following that, a written notice under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 was issued to the premises owner for it to provide justification/reason for the imposition of the charge involved and to respond before or on Oct 21.

“Failure to do so will result in action being taken under Section 21, AKHAP 2011,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said the inspection was carried out after the issue of the handling charge went viral on social media adding that the eggs were only sold to retailers and not consumers.

“The inspected premises was found to obtain eggs from a supplier from Melaka who also imposed 60 sen handling charge for every tray sold,” he said.

Following that, Selangor KPDNHEP reminded traders not to impose additional charges that are unreasonable since eggs and chicken are still under the maximum price control list. - Bernama