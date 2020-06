SHAH ALAM: The Selangor chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today received a report against a former minister and the former Attorney-General over alleged abuse of power when they were in the government.

The report was lodged by a non-governmental organisation, Gerakan Tuntut Malaysia, represented by its chairman, A’zlan Abu Bakar, at the Selangor MACC headquarters at Section 16 here.

According to A’zlan, they also submitted several documents to the MACC to facilitate the investigation into the allegation.

“We hope the MACC will act promptly and expedite the investigation for fear that those involved may attempt to eliminate evidence or escape,” he told reporters before lodging the report.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report, saying that investigation will be carried out. - Bernama