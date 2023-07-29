S’gor MB to face three-cornered fight for Sungai Pusu seat

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will defend his Sungai Tua seat in a three-cornered fight.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Amirudin who is Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief will be contesting against Perikatan Nasional’s Hanif Jamaluddin of Bersatu and independent candidate Suman Gopal.

Meanwhile, the Gombak Setia state seat will see a three-cornered fight in the run up to the Selangor state election on Aug 12.

Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, former assemblyman Hilman Idham from Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate Mohamed Salim Mohamed Ali will face each other.

A three-way fight for the Paya Jaras seat is underway with PH’s Khairuddin Othman (PKR) who will defend his seat against PN’s Professor Abdul Halim Tamuri (PAS) and independent candidate Nurhaslinda Basri.

Khairuddin will be seeking to defend his seat for a third term as Paya Jaras assemblyman.

The Kota Damansara seat will see a three-cornered fight between PH’s Izuan Ahmad Kasim (PKR), PN’s Razlan Jalaluddin (Bersatu), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A Sivarajan.