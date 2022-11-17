S’gor MB visits Klang in the wee hours

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had visited Taman Melawis, Klang, which had suffered flooding as a result of the downpour.

“Having arrived at the area at 2am, the water pump at Taman Melawis was functioning well, but the high level of rainfall caused waters to rise and spill into the residential areas.

“Orders have been given to render immediate assistance to the residents,” he tweeted.

He said the affected areas are within the KTM Komuter line between its Teluk Gadong, Teluk Pulai and Klang stations.

It is learnt that floodwaters receded around 7am.