S’gor not decided on water tariff increase

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has not decided if the water tariff in the state would be increased this year, but promised that if it has to be done, the increase would be far less than the previous increase in electricity tariff.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said for now, the government was still discussing the matter and waiting for feedback from the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“I will look at it first (the existing water tariff) and the state government must identify the best formula (if there is a need to increase the water tariff). If there is an increase, we will ensure that it is far lower than the increase in electricity tariff before this.

“There are states like Pahang and Perlis, their water tariffs have not been increased for 30 years, Selangor has not increased the water tariff for 12 years. If it is increased, it will be a reasonable rate which does not burden the people,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Morning Gathering With Civil Servants in the Petaling District’ programme here today.

Responding to a question on the implementation date, Amirudin said the state government was still waiting for details from SPAN which will meet him soon.

Last Tuesday, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A Xavier Jayakumar said the water tariff rates may be increased in stages this year, in line with the government’s efforts to restructure the water supply services in the country.

The Penang government has also announced that the water tariffs there would be increased by about 20 per cent beginning this year, while Sabah and Johor have decided not to increase their rates. — Bernama