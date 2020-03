PORT KLANG: The Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will refer to the coalition’s central leadership first whether it will accept the support of four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) State Assemblymen towards the state government’s administration.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said he had recently received the sworn pledge of support (statutory declaration) from the four State Assemblymen recently but the decision on whether they would be ‘treated’ as part of the state administration would be made by the coalition’s central leadership.

“So far, I have referred (the issue of the support of the Bersatu state Assemblymen) to the State PH Leadership Council and will also refer it to the central PH leadership.

“This is to obtain clarification and approval as to whether or not I am allowed to accept them as part of the state government or continue to ‘treat’ them as opposition,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

Asked if the four Bersatu State Assemblymen had also expressed their wish to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the Selangor Mentri Besar said they were all still members of Bersatu.

Following Bersatu’s announcement to leave the PH coalition recently, the four Selangor State Assemblymen maintained a stand to continue supporting the state government administered by PH. — Bernama