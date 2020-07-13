S’gor records high number of domestic violence cases during MCO

SHAH ALAM: The rate of domestic violence in Selangor had gone up during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March and April, the state assembly sitting was told today.

State Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said 90 domestic violence cases were recorded during the period.

“The Anggerik area recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Bukit Gasing (7) and Bukit Lanjan (4).

“The number of calls received by the special assistance lines for domestic violence we set up in collaboration with the Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) also saw an increase, as the March record shows 361 calls and April (898) compared to January (266) and February (250),“ she said in a House sitting Selangor State Assembly (DUN), today.

Dr Siti Mariah (Amanah-Seri Serdang) was responding to a question from Elizabeth Wong (PKR-Bukit Lanjan) on domestic violence cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Mariah urged women in the state to know their rights and seek help if they were abused by their spouses.

“This is because domestic violence is a mental problem suffered by the husband, so everyone needs to be aware and play a role in fighting this disease,“ she added.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama