S’gor residents to benefit from ECRL alignment development: Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The majority of residents in Selangor will enjoy the benefits from the development of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) soon, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The ECRL alignment involving Selangor, namely Section C is divided into two -- Section C1 from Mentakab to Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal, and Section C2 from Gombak to Port Klang via Serendah.

“The ECRL Line for Section C2 spans 74.25 km covering four stations, namely Serendah Baru (passenger and cargo), Puncak Alam (passenger station), Kapar (passenger station), and Port Klang (passenger and cargo),” Tengku Zafrul said on his Facebook page today.

He said this in relation to the statement by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who said that the ECRL C2 Line is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2027.

In May this year, Tengku Zafrul went to Kuala Selangor and met with 25 resident associations in Puncak Alam wherein they raised various issues including the need for ECRL station there.

“I have brought their request for consideration by the responsible party and, Alhamdulillah, Puncak Alam will have its own ECRL station,” he said.

The transport system enhancement will facilitate the residents in Kuala Selangor, and it is expected that some 300,000 passengers would use the Puncak Alam station, at its peak, he added.

The ECRL Line will not only be beneficial to the Kuala Selangor residents, but would also benefit those in other areas in Selangor as well, he said.

Earlier today, Wee reportedly said that the ECRL C2 stretch that passes through Selangor - from Gombak to Port Klang - is expected to be completed on Dec 31, 2027.

The C section of the ECRL Line had undergone public inspection from Aug 23 till Nov 23, 2021, and received the final approval under the railway scheme on January 20 this year.

Wee added that the public inspection was aimed at allowing members of the public to provide feedback on the proposed ECRL alignment and station, especially in Selangor, and particularly Puncak Alam and Kapar.

“Following the public inspection and several engagement sessions, the public feedback showed that many wanted the Puncak Alam station to be built,” he explained. — Bernama