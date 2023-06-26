S’gor state election: Seat allocation between PH, BN completed after Aidiladha

KLANG: Negotiations on seat allocation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Selangor State Election (PRN) are expected to be completed after the Aidiladha celebration.

Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said there were still one or two seats left that had not been decided.

“I believe Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has held talks with Umno president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and there has been a good increase in the total number of seats resolved. Hopefully, the allocation of the remaining seats can be resolved soon after Aidil Adha,“ he said after launching the PH and Umno election machinery for the Sungai Kandis state seat here last night.

When asked about the criteria for candidates to be fielded as PH-BN candidates in the state election in Selangor, Amirudin said only credible and winnable candidates would be selected.

“Our formula is to win which means all parties must nominate candidates with credibility and who can win,” he added.

Amirudin, who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, also said that the PH-BN cooperation was good to ensure stability in the country.

The Selangor State Assembly was dissolved last June 23 to pave the way for the state election.

There are 56 state seats in Selangor and to get a simple majority, the competing party needs to win 29 seats to form the government.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), PH, which contested using the PKR logo then, won 51 out of the 56 seats, followed by BN and PAS with four and one, respectively. - Bernama