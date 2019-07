BANGI: Selangor has spent about RM25 million to help B40 undergraduate students who are unemployed to join TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training).

Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari said Selangor targets 2,000 undergraduates students to join TVET, which provides knowledge and skills to help reduce the number of unemployed B40 undergraduates.

“Last year, Selangor recorded around 2,000 undergraduates in B40 students joined TVET and this year we are also looking for the same number or more to get the undergraduates to join,” Amirudin said.

Amirudin was speaking during his official visit at the Bangi Resort Hotel and attended the Malaysian Book of Records Awards ceremony today.

“Selangor sponsored the students and they will work in selected institutions and Selangor Human Resource development centre,” Amirudin said.

“The demand to join TVET in Selangor is very encouraging and we are in the midst of considering those who are not Selangor-born to help B40 unemployed undergraduates to join the programme.”