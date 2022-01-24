S’gor to form special committee to address climate change issues

SHAH ALAM: A special committee comprising academicians and environmental non-governmental organisations will be set up to address issues related to climate change in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the committee, which would be led by state Environment Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian, would focus on disaster prevention and control efforts.

“A report on the disaster control by the National Hydraulic Research Institute of Malaysia (NAHRIM), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Selangor has also been obtained,” he told reporters after delivering the 2022 New Year’s message, here today.

Amirudin said the report which would cover efforts to reduce the effects of global warming would also help the state to prepare for any possible incidents of natural disasters in the future.

Earlier, in his new year’s message, Amirudin urged civil servants in the state to be more prepared to face new challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent flood disaster. — Bernama