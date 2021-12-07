S’gor to give 157,000 vaccine booster shots for free from Dec 8

SHAH ALAM: A total of 157,000 Covid-19 vaccine booster shots would be given for free to Selangor residents beginning tomorrow under the SelVax Booster Programme, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said residents aged 18 and above and who had received two doses of vaccine could get the booster jab via walk-in to the nearest Selcare clinic.

“The list of the Selcare clinics involved in the SelVax Booster Programme is available on the website, https://selcareclinic.com/our-clinic/ or via the SELangkah application,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

The public is however advised to register first with the SELangkah application for the booster dose to avoid congestion at the clinics involved.

“The booster shot given is that of the Sinovac vaccine which is suitable for recipients of the two earlier doses of any vaccine received.

“This dose is for better immunisation for the public against the viral disease and like the other vaccines, Sinovac has also been proven to reduce the health risk of the viral infection.

“All information on receiving the booster dose through the SelVax Booster Programme will be conveyed by the clinics involved through the MySejahtera application,” said Aminudin,

He added that the programme would also be implemented in certain localities based on requests made by the state assemblymen.

“Besides that, the state government will be extending the Covid-19 Assessment Centre’s Management Progamme and monitoring of self-quarantined patients through the SELangkah application to boost response to this pandemic

“Through this system, patients can be evaluated fast and referred for further treatment through the telehealth system or admitted to the quarantine centres and hospitals to avoid having brought-in-dead cases during the quarantine period,” he said.

Up to Nov 26, there were 616,980 cases monitored through the SELangkah system which managed to identify 38,809 cases of deteriorating health conditions while isolating themselves at home. — Bernama