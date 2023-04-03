S’gor to send aid to flood-hit Johor: Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will send aid, such as basic necessities, to assist flood victims in Johor today (March 4).

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the ‘Misi Bantuan Kita Selangor Penyanyang ke Johor’ was approved at the executive council meeting on March 3.

“The first mission begins tomorrow, with the sending of basic necessities like food and hygiene kits to the storage depot in Muar, Johor.

“We pray that all Johor folk will be protected and given the facilities to face this test,” he wrote in a post on Facebook on March 3.

Meanwhile, the Johor government welcomed assistance from the Federal Government and other states not affected by floods to help it deal with the extraordinary number of flood victims.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said all agencies currently involved are working hard to provide assistance seeing how the deluge has affected over 33,000 victims in 10 districts.

As of 8 pm on March 3, the number of evacuees in Johor rose to 34,849 compared to 32,870 as of 4 pm, although floodwaters in the Kulai district have fully subsided.

This is following the increase in the number of victims in several areas, which has led to the opening of 10 more temporary evacuation centres, taking the total to 225 centres operating in nine districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). - Bernama