S’gor tops for domestic violence cases

PETALING JAYA: Selangor has recorded the highest number of domestic violence cases in the whole country in the last three years.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that for the period from January to August last year, 813 cases of domestic violence were reported in Selangor, Harian Metro reported.

“Statistics recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police show that there has been an increase in cases of domestic violence in Selangor since 2017 until 2021 except for a decrease of 466 cases last year.

“The districts with the highest number of cases for the period from January to August 2023 are Gombak (147 cases), Kajang (91 cases) and Petaling Jaya (79 cases).

“The districts with the lowest number of cases are Shah Alam (21 cases), Sabak Bernam (25 cases) and Sungai Buloh (26 cases),“ he said after the closing ceremony of the Seminar on Combating Domestic Violence 2023 at Section 15, here, today (Aug 13).

Commenting further, Hussein said, for the period from January to August last year, the most reported types of domestic violence offenses were injury (593 cases), threats (153 cases) and treachery (49 cases).

“Statistics also show that wives are often victims of domestic violence cases (352 cases), siblings (177 cases) and husbands (121 cases).

“In addition, there are also victims of domestic violence cases involving ex-husbands, ex-wives, lovers, in-laws, sons-in-law and cousins,“ Hussein said.