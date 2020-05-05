S’got govt defends move to implement CMCO with additional amendments

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government has defended its decision to impose additional conditions to the conditional movement control order (CMCO), saying it was duty bound to protect the safety and health of its people.

In a statement today, state investment, industry, commerce, and small and medium enterprises committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim (pix) said this was particularly important during a disease outbreak such as the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Ninth Schedule of the Federal Constitution and the Local Government Act also allows for states to take additional practicable measures on matters concerning public health and diseases.

“There is no conflict or inconsistency whatsoever in the concurrent enforcement of the CMCO and the additional conditions imposed by the state government.

“In fact, both the CMCO and the Local Government Act should be harmoniously read together to ensure the success of protecting the people from the coronavirus infection.

“The ultimate objective of the MCO, CMCO and the additional conditions imposed is to safeguard the interest of the people, and there is no reason for the government to make decisions that may jeopardise the safety, health and wellbeing of any sector,” he said.

Teng’s statement comes a day after Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the decision by several states not to adhere to the CMCO in full was against the law and contrary to federal government policy, and that industry players could sue the states for this.

On Sunday, Selangor had announced an amended CMCO, which among other things, disallows dining in at eateries, bars the public from public parks, and only allows street hawkers to operate beginning May 12.

Teng said the decision was made after deliberating the matter in depth. He said the basis of consideration was to strike a balance between lives and livelihood.

“The state government strongly believes that businesses that may be affected by these additional conditions also share the concerns and understanding of the common social responsibility of protecting the public from the Covid-19 virus,” he said.