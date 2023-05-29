S.H.E’ Ella Chen unveils Secrets of ZENSO’s Easy Slimming in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwanese pop sensation and ZENSO ambassador Ella Chen was in the country to promote its Easy Slimming weight-loss products at the Fit & Show, ZENSO X Ella Meet and Greet event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, yesterday (May 28).

Even with the tropical afternoon heat, Chen, a prominent member of Taiwanese pop group S.H.E. engaged with fans directly during the meet & greet session.

Chen who is a singer, actor, and television host was impressed by the large turnout. She additionally expressed her gratitude to Wellous, a customisable health food brand, for working with her to promote the well-known ZENSO weight-loss products during the event.

The pop star knew it was the correct thing to promote as she had used their Japanese black vinegar products herself, in order to lose weight.

“In my opinion, ZENSO is not just about recommending a good product. It represents a good concept that promotes the development of a healthy physique and lifestyle habits, which resonates with me.

“I truly believe that if you can completely break free from your old self and build a completely new self, you will discover your own plasticity and possibilities. But the key is whether you can persist,“ she said.

Chan is a firm believer in letting go of your old self entirely in order to uncover your own flexibility and potential.

Her Malaysian fans were astounded by her confidence during her performance and how she managed to perform for so long. Chen said she owed everything to being healthy, a statement to the effect of “If I take care of myself, I’ll definitely have confidence.”

The ZENSO product range includes a number of patented natural components, highlighting the firm’s commitment to and expertise in product development.

Kurozu Black Vinegar from Kagoshima in Kyushu, Japan, has a history of fermentation lasting more than 200 years, and is the key component of the optimal weight-loss package.

To achieve a healthy weight and lean body, the product contains five other well-known international brand ingredients and 28 other body-shaping essences.

Consequently, another one of their creations is a customised slimming programme that allows you to record and manage weight measurement results by simply connecting via Bluetooth.

Last but not least, one-on-one consultation with ZENSO’s health consultants is just a click away, enabling you to quickly and conveniently begin your weight loss journey.