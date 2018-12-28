S’pore: JMC for Iskandar Malaysia not platform to discuss JB port limits

SINGAPORE: The Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) for Iskandar Malaysia does not have the mandate to discuss issues related to the Johor Bahru port limits, says Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

According to MFA spokesperson, the JMC for Iskandar Malaysia, which is a regular institutionalised bilateral platform for Singapore and Malaysia to review the progress of economic cooperation in Iskandar Malaysia, is scheduled to meet in January 2019.

Bernama was made to understand that the JMC would meet on Jan 14 in Singapore and Malaysia’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was expected to come down for the meeting.

The Singapore MFA issued the statement late last night in response to media queries on Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s comments about his upcoming discussions with Singapore.

Osman was reported to have said that he would raise issues involving Malaysia and Singapore air and maritime boundary at the JMC meeting next year.

The statement also stated that “Singapore has also not received any official proposal or communications from Malaysia related to the construction of any new road link between Singapore and Malaysia.” — Bernama