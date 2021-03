PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other’s Covid-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate cross-border travel.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said both countries will continue with their respective national vaccination programmes and inoculate long-term residents, including Malaysians residing in Singapore and Singaporeans living in Malaysia.

They said that both countries will progressively restore cross-border travel apart from the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) arrangement and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement, taking into account the Covid-19 situation, and ensuring public health and safety of residents.

“The operational details of the Reciprocal Recognition of Vaccine Certificate between Malaysia and Singapore, including the detailed requirements, health protocols, and application process involved for entry and exit into Malaysia and Singapore, will be further deliberated and finalised by both parties.”

Both ministers met in Putrajaya yesterday to discuss issues of common interest, as well as regional and international issues.

At a media conference following the meeting, Vivian said cross-border travel between the two countries for compassionate reasons will be allowed starting next month.

At present, Malaysians working in Singapore who wish to return to the country on compassionate grounds have to appeal.

RGL travel arrangement with Malaysia, which is currently suspended, may resume in May, said Vivian.

He also extended Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s invitation to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to make an official visit to Singapore in the near future.

He said that by the time the two prime ministers meet, both countries expect to make some significant announcements regarding cross-border travel.

“This will allow those of us with family members on both sides to meet again, businesses to resume, safe tourism in due time and a more busy causeway and airport.”

On regional issues, both countries also expressed hope that all parties in Myanmar will exercise restraint and reconcile to resolve the tragic situation in that country since the Feb 1 military coup, Bernama reported.

“Both Malaysia and Singapore are gravely concerned with the situation in Myanmar. It’s a humanitarian disaster. We believe that violence against unarmed civilians is inexcusable,” Vivian said.

He added that both countries still believe there should be no external interference in the domestic affairs of Myanmar. “But to the maximum extent possible, we stand ready to do our best to support the people of Myanmar.”