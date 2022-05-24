S’wak airports record 3.56 mil passenger traffic in Q1

KUCHING: The total number of aircraft and passenger movement involving Sarawak airports for the first quarter of 2022 was 93,539 aircraft and 3.56 million passengers, Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin told the State Assembly today.

He said a total of 82.3 million kg of cargo movement was also recorded for the same period and the figures were expected to increase after the government decided to reopen borders following improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

“The frequency of flights has gradually increased but not without issues as highlighted in the media. There must be enough flights to serve the needs of travellers and for the movement of cargo,” he said when winding up debate for the motion of thanks on the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri’s opening address here today.

He said to date, the number of approved weekly flights into Sarawak is 619 comprising 33 international flights and 586 domestic flights.

“My ministry is working closely with the relevant aviation authorities to study the possibility of increasing the flight frequency, especially during the festive seasons and to expand flight coverage to other international destinations within this region,” he added. - Bernama