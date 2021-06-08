S’wak allocates RM35.5 mln for food assistance to B40 households

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM35.5 million to supply food assistance to the B40 group under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 package during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented until June 14.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said 472,923 household heads throughout the state were eligible to receive the assistance and 49,811 had received it so far.

“Hopefully, the people of Sarawak who have not yet received food aid can remain patient as the distribution may take some time with strict compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) during this MCO period,“ he said during a press conference after symbolically handing over the food assistance at the Darul Ehsan Mosque in Kampung Haji Baki here today.

Abang Johari said to ensure that the food aid could be distributed by June 11, various modes of transport including by air, land and water would be used, especially in areas that were difficult to access.

He said the Sarawak Government would work with the Fire and Rescue Department, Army and various other relevant government agencies to expedite the delivery process and called on all citizens to continue to comply with the SOP to combat the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama