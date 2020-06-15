S’wak allows 24-hr business premises to operate fully from Wednesday

KUCHING: All 24-hour business premises in Sarawak will be allowed to operate fully from Wednesday (June 17), said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

The Deputy Chief Minister said the permission was given on condition the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) during Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) were strictly adhered to.

“In Sarawak, all 24-hour business premises can begin operation on Wednesday so as to give them time to prepare, in terms of the new SOP,” he said at the daily SDMC press conference in the old Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building, here today.

Apart from that, non-Muslim houses of worship will also be allowed to reopen from June 20 and detailed the SOP can be obtained from Sarawak’s Unit For Other Religions (UNIFOR).

“Child care centres meanwhile can begin operation on July 1 and the detailed SOP can be obtained from the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development,” he said. - Bernama