S’wak archive building will house important info, documents

KUCHING: The State Archive Building, which is under the Sarawak State Library, will become a very sensitive premises as it will house important documents and information relating to the state, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

The building, he said, would store a lot of data including on Sarawak’s history, science and technology as well as various other important information.

“It is only right that Sarawak should have this kind of archive because we have a long history,“ he told a press conference today after spending half an hour visiting the construction site of the building.

Work on the building has started and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The two-and-a-half storey building, measuring 26,805 square metres, will be built on a 7.12-hectare piece of land near the Sarawak State Library building.

A major part of the building is dedicated to the storage of state records and archives, which will be equipped with an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).

The archive building will also have a dedicated training education centre for research and training purposes. — Bernama