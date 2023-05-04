S’wak autonomy will help expedite dilapidated school, clinic repair work

KUCHING: Sarawak’s autonomy to approve development projects costing less than RM50 million will help expedite efforts to repair dilapidated schools and clinics in the state.

Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan said that the Education Ministry and the Health Ministry should make use of the allocation.

“Efforts to repair dilapidated clinics can also use the same allocation (of RM50 million). This should be given immediate attention by the two ministries involved, as well as the Finance Ministry,” he said.

He said this to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

On Jan 4, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Finance Ministry agreed for the implementation of any project with a cost below RM50 million in Sabah and Sarawak to be almost entirely decided by the state governments, subject to compliance with financial regulations.

On Jan 26, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that her ministry had identified 568 schools in dilapidated condition in Sarawak. - Bernama