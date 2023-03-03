S’wak cops: Drug distributors use fruit juice containers to avoid detection

KUCHING: The latest modus operandi of drug distributors in Sarawak is to pack the drugs in fruit juice containers to avoid detection by the authorities.

Sarawak Police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said this tactic was uncovered in a special operation, codenamed Ops Tapis Khas, conducted nationwide from Monday (Feb 27) to Wednesday (March 1).

“According to the investigation, the containers are sent via courier from Peninsula Malaysia and then brought here and ‘improvised’, repacked and giving the impression that the packets contain juices such as papaya, mango and so on,” he told a press conference at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK) today.

He said through the operation that involved 164 raids and 304 inspections, Sarawak police arrested 282 individuals - 268 men and 14 women - aged between 17 and 63 under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and seized various drugs worth RM277,060.10.

He said the highest amount of drugs seized was in Miri (worth RM100,080), followed by Sibu (RM65,389.10) and Kuching (RM55,275.00).

He also said that from Jan 1 to Feb 28, Sarawak police made 2,266 arrests involving various types of drugs worth RM3,408,073.50 and confiscated property amounting to RM814,926.02. - Bernama