S’wak DAP calls on state govt to speed up BKSS 7.0 distribution

KUCHING: Sarawak DAP has urged the state government to speed up aid distribution under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 7.0 programme to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as announced in August.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the state government should disburse the aid to eligible MSMEs to help them cushion the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DAP will not complain if the state government releases the funds during this election campaign period and pay out the RM10,000 funds promised to SMEs and RM3,000 to micro traders.

“DAP will not raise objections or make any allegation of vote-buying,“ he told the media today.

The Sarawak government in October announced BKSS 7.0, a special one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 to SMEs, and BKSS 7.0+ of RM3,000 to active micro-enterprises in Sarawak with payments in two tranches in September and this month. - Bernama