KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today conveyed its gratitude to people for the various assistance rendered to help in the forest fire fighting operation here.

Its operation assistant director Tiong Ling Hii said he was touched by the support from parties who continued to contribute food and drinks to his teams.

“I am very thankful for the contributions and concerns from elected representatives, Kuching District Office, private sector, media and members of the public who did not stop extending their hands with food, drinks, tents, excavators and masks as well as moral support and through social media or at the location to help firemen to put out the fire.

“The contributions show the people appreciate the task and responsibility of firefighters and it was also a big moral booster to our personnel,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A Bernama survey in the affected forest areas in Jalan Camar found residents went to the location to assist firemen in their task.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the department has not obtain approval from the air traffic control in Miri to carry out air survey using helicopter as the area is covered with thick haze.

As at 12pm, the Air Pollutant Index in Kuching and Samarahan fell slightly even thoug readings remain in unhealthy category. — Bernama