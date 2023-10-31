S'wak gets federal green light on talks for undersea power cables to S'pore

SIBU: Sarawak has been given the green light by the federal government to hold discussions with Singapore on an undersea power cable project linking the state to the island republic.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the project, which will pass through Indonesian territory, would enable Sarawak to export up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

“I am glad to announce that studies on the project to export up to 1,000 MW of electricity to Singapore can begin, especially undersea power cables linking Tondong in Sarawak to Singapore.

“The federal government has given us the green light to hold talks on the implementation of the project and it has been decided in principle,” he said in a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS).

UKAS said Abang Johari held a bilateral meeting with International Hydropower Association (IHA) president Malcolm Turnbull in conjunction with the 2023 World Hydropower Congress in Bali, Indonesia today.

At the meeting, Abang Johari shared the advantages enjoyed by Sarawak as a state with abundant renewable energy resources, especially in electric power generation.

He said Sarawak's vast network of rivers and high rainfall catchment enabled it to generate electric power in a sustainable manner through hydroelectric dams. -Bernama