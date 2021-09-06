S’wak making final preparations before rolling out vaccination programme for teens

KUCHING: Sarawak is currently in the final phase of evaluating the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme for those aged between 12 and 17 years old in the state, to ensure everything runs smoothly, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Among the matters being finalised is whether to administer the vaccines in special designated areas, or by mobilising the health staff to inoculate the students in their respective schools.

“This is being discussed between the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH). What is important is that we can vaccinate our students (safely),” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak Land and Survey Department’s Innovation and Integrity Day 2021 here, today.

In his speech in conjunction with the National Day celebration last week, Abang Johari said the state government was working to implement a vaccination programme for 289,200 individuals aged 12 to 17, which comprises 9.94 percent of the Sarawak population.

“The government hopes that parents can give their full cooperation to the authorities to facilitate the implementation of this programme,“ he added.

Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was reported to have said that the Covid-19 vaccination programme for teenagers in Sarawak was expected to begin this Wednesday (Sept 8), following the announcement by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

Khairy said Sarawak would be the first state to implement the initiative as 80 per cent of its adult population had been fully vaccinated. — Bernama