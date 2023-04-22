S’wak new green energy, medicine discoveries to be announced early May: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has successfully recorded new discoveries related to plants, which are expected to benefit the green energy and medical sectors in the state for the long term, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said the findings of the study would be announced at the beginning of May, before the 19th Sarawak State Assembly sitting scheduled for May 15 to 24.

“It has to do with algae plants and another plant which has not been explored in depth. I am confident that, with this study, we will get (benefits) not only for green energy but from a medical point of view.

“This is a breakthrough, from the point of view of green energy and renewable energy, that the world really wants,” he told reporters when met at the Sarawak Premier’s Aidilfitri open house, at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abang Johari said that the plants could only be found in Sarawak, and the study was related to the weather conditions and climate in Malaysia.

In the meantime, he said that the announcement in early May will also touch on the latest developments of a boutique airline in Sarawak.

According to him, the operation of the Sarawak-owned airline is expected to be fully completed in less than three years.

On April 5, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, agreed in principle with the proposal to establish a boutique airline to ease the situation of expensive fares, especially between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

Abang Johari’s open house, held from 10.30 am to 4 pm, received about 5,000 visitors, made up of various races and religions, as well as guests of honour. - Bernama