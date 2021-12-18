S’wak polls: 39 % voter turnout as of noon -EC

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) has reported a 39 per cent voter turnout in the Sarawak state election as of noon today.

A total of 1,213,769 ordinary voters out of 1,252,014 registered voters began fulfilling the democratic responsibilities at 1,866 polling centres in 82 constituencies at 7.30am.

Several centres are expected to close in stages from noon, before the polling ends at 5pm.

On Dec 14, a total of 18,141 out of 20,360 registered early voters had cast their votes while 17,885 voted by post.

The 12th Sarawak state election sees 13 three-cornered fights; four-cornered (33); five-cornered (24); six-cornered (seven); and eight-cornered (one). There will also be four straight fights.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is fielding 82 candidates for the polls, followed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) 73, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) 70, Parti Keadilan Rakat (PKR) 28, DAP 26, Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) 15, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) 11, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) eight, Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) five and PAS one.

Thirty independent candidates are in the fray as well. -Bernama