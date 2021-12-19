S’wak polls: Abang Johari sworn in as Chief Minister

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) was sworn in as Sarawak Chief Minister after the four-party coalition won the 12th state election.

Abang Johari, who was clad in black baju Melayu, took the oath of office before the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at Astana Negeri here.

Also present was Taib’s wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib and Abang Johari’s wife, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

Also present to witness the swearing-in were Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who were the deputy chief ministers in the previous Cabinet.

This is the second time that Abang Johari, who won the Gedong state seat, has been appointed Sarawak Chief Minister.

The first time was on Jan 13, 2017 when he replaced the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who died of a heart attack.

Abang Johari heads GPS, which comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). This is the first time the coalition contested an election using its own logo.

Earlier, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh confirmed that GPS had won 45 out of the 82 state seats contested in this election as of 8.45pm yesterday to form the new state government.

-Bernama