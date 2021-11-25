S’wak polls: GPS’ Gerawat Gala to defend Mulu seat — Abang Jo

MULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will once again field Datuk Gerawat Gala to defend the Mulu seat in the 12th Sarawak state election on Dec 18.

GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix), who is also Chief Minister, said GPS has big plans to add more socio-economic activities in Mulu, which falls under the Baram parliamentary seat, adding that Gerawat had been cooperating very well with Baram MP Anyi Ngau.

“With strong cooperation enjoyed between Datuk Gerawat and Tuan Anyi, I am confident Baram, through the Highland Development Agency (HDA), our development plans will be more organised, including Mulu which has since been upgraded as a sub-district,” he said.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mulu Service Centre development project here, Abang Johari if GPS was given the mandate the administer Sarawak once again, the coalition plans to build a network of roads to connect several settlements in Mulu and Miri city within five years.

He said according to Public Works Department (JKR) plans, once these road projects are completed, travel time between the two areas will take an hour and 40 minutes, adding that currently, travel can also be hampered by weather conditions.

“We will open up Baram (with roads) from Miri to Marudi and to Long Terawan. From Long Terawan we will construct (another road) to Long Iman and you can picture yourselves driving all the way from Miri city to Long Terawan,” he said. — Bernama