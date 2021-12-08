S’wak polls: GPS’ proven success record says it all — Abang Jo

KUCHING: The people of Sarawak were told today to look at the success record of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government throughout its three-and-a-half-year rule before having their say in the upcoming 12th state election.

In this regard, Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg (pix) urged the people not to fall for slander on social media.

“(For) this election, just look at our record. I prefer not to talk about the others. You just see our past records. We worked with Tok Nan (The late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem) when he was a leader.

“Tok Nan died and then I took over and continued with our struggles (including) MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) (and) we have (our interests in) oil and gas.

“Social media ini you valuelah which one is good, which one is correct...Do not underrate people also. People are intelligent...But as far as for me and my colleagues, we work hard and cooperate for the sake of the people of Sarawak,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kota Sentosa hawker centre in Padawan here.

Abang Johari said Covid-19 had impacted the people’s lives and businesses in Sarawak, and the state government had taken the initiative to help through various aid packages, including the RM1.4 billion Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 6.0.

“When I say it, we deliver,” he said.

Meanwhile, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the hawker centre project was to accommodate hawkers that have been trading at the open space fronting the present Kota Sentosa market.

“The total cost of this project is about RM2.4 million and it is scheduled for completion on July 14, 2022. This project is a special gift by the GPS government to the hawkers at Kota Sentosa,” he added. — Bernama