S’wak polls: GPS will announce full list of candidates on Dec 4 (Updated)

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will announce on Dec 4 its full list of candidates for the 12th Sarawak state election, said its chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

The Sarawak Chief Minister said GPS was ready to face the election and that the coalition was now in the final stages of determining the candidates who would contest.

“GPS is ready... just need to do some fine tuning. We will announce the list of candidates two days before the nomination day... I will announce the names in one go,” he said.

He was met by reporters after attending the unveiling of the new Sri Mawar School Complex in South Lake Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Kuala Baram, here today.

The Election Commission (EC) earlier today had announced Dec 18 as polling day for the election, nomination on Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14. The electoral roll has 1,252,014 registered voters.

Earlier, Abang Johari, when speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Vista Perdana Phase 3 affordable housing project in Permyjaya, said it was important for Sarawak to be governed by a stable state government that was able to serve the people.

He said GPS provided the most stable state government because its leaders and politicians were committed to serving the people.

“We need a stable state government and GPS can provide this... don’t undo this.

“We also reject the ‘frog’ (party hopping) culture. The people of Sarawak do not want ‘frogs’ (party hoppers) and fortunately in this state there are not many ‘frogs’, “he said, adding that Sarawakians not only wanted a stable state government, but also a stable federal government.

The programme was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari and Reezal Merican also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) and Kumpulan Syarikat Naim (NAIM).

Overall, the Vista Perdana Project is expected include 2,446 units of houses with sizes ranging from 750 to 1,276 square feet with Phase 3 involving 694 units of single storey terrace houses with an area of ​​900 square feet. — Bernama