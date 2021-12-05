S’wak polls: Interstate campaigning activities disallowed -EC

KUCHING: The Election Commission (EC) does not allow interstate travel to Sarawak for campaigning activities during the 12th State Election, except for the top five leaders of contesting political parties.

The EC, on its official website, stated that entry to Sarawak is subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) currently in force, and is limited to activities approved in the applications through the enterSarawak portal.

“The names of party top leaders must be submitted to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” the EC said in the latest Covid-19 SOP for the Sarawak State Election, which was updated today.

The EC stressed that campaigning activities are allowed within the respective state constituencies. Cross-constituency campaigning is disallowed.

“Exceptions are given to political parties contesting to submit 15 names of their senior leaders for interstate purposes to SDMC and the EC.

“Only a maximum of five senior political party leaders, including accompanying officers, bodyguards and drivers (excluding candidates and election agents), for each contesting political party, are allowed to cross constituencies for campaigning at any one location and time.

“All those involved must be fully vaccinated,” the EC added.

Permission for interdistrict or interstate travel for voting purposes is subject to the instructions in force, it said.

It also added that voters in localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) must undergo Antigen Rapid Testing (RTK-Ag) within 24 hours before the polling day.

“Only voters who test negative for Covid-19 and have permission from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would be allowed to go out to vote. Voters must submit documents, such as voter information, through the MySPR Semak application or the EC portal to the police, to receive approval,” the EC said.

Voters who test positive for Covid-19 are disallowed to leave their houses or quarantine centres to vote, in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Meanwhile, voters categorised as a Person Under Investigation (PUI) or Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19, who wish to vote, must first obtain permission to do so from their respective district health officers, subject to an infection risk assessment.

“These individuals (PUI and PUS) are required to use their transport to the polling centre, and the usage of public transport is disallowed,” the EC said.

The EC has set the nomination day for tomorrow while early voting will be on Dec 14 and polling day on Dec 18.

-Bernama