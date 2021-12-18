S’wak polls: Tiong fulfils predictions, wins big in Dudong

SIBU: The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing today fulfilled predictions when he won the Dudong state seat in the 12th Sarawak State Election today.

Despite contesting in a state seat for the first time, Tiong, who represents Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secured a 5,804 majority with a total of 9,390 votes, leaving seven other contenders far behind.

He defeated Wong Hie Ping of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who obtained 3,584 votes, Jane Lau of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) (1,779 votes), DAP’s Paul Ling Fong (2,724), independent candidate Fadhil Mohd Isa (1,178), Julius Enchana Jaspher Ancho of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) (893) and Josephine Lau Kiew Ping of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) (212).

Another independent candidate Engga Unchat was reported to have pulled out of the race at the last minute yesterday.

The official results were announced by Returning Officer Abdul Razak Awang Bini at the tallying centre at Sibu Jaya Public Library.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.23 per cent and 298 ballot papers were rejected.

Dudong is located in the Sibu parliamentary constituency and has a total of 34,955 registered voters. — Bernama