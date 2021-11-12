S’wak polls: Uggah calls for realistic campaign SOPs in interior areas

KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pix) has called on the Election Commission (EC) to come up with realistic standard operating procedures (SOP) to be used during campaign activities in the interior areas during the 12th Sarawak state election.

He said EC and the Ministry of Health (MOH), which would finalise the SOP, would hopefully take into account the situation in the rural and remote areas so as not to affect campaigning activities during the election.

“We hope that we have realistic SOPs that can help us with the campaign. At the same time, to ensure all requirements such as physical distancing and others are implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. That is a very important factor,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting RM3.896 million in grants to the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) under the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department for non-Muslims houses of worship at his office here today.

Uggah said the scenario was quite different when it comes to Sarawak compared to the ongoing Melaka state election. — Bernama